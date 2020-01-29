Putin Pardons Naama Isaachar

(Reuters/Hamodia) -

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:29 pm |

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Wednesday. (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to pardon Naama Issachar, a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges, RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a Kremlin statement.

She will fly back to Israel with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu when he departs from Russia on Thursday, according to Arutz Sheva.

The news culminates months of efforts on the part of Israeli leaders, Issachar’s family and lawyers, along with widespread public support for her release.

Earlier this week, Issachar submitted a formal request for a presidential pardon, which was than approved by a Russian review panel.