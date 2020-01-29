Health Ministry Mulls Voluntary Quarantine for China Travelers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 4:27 pm |

Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

The Health Ministry continued on Wednesday to examine its options in preventing the spread of coronavirus to Israel.

Officials said they are considering a kind of voluntary quarantine policy: asking Israelis who recently visited China to avoid public areas for a few days after their return, even if they are healthy and have no signs of the virus, The Times of Israel reported.

Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman said they were also considering suspension of flights, to and from China, as well as a ban on Chinese workers entering the country. A meeting was called to discuss those options on Wednesday night, according to The Jerusalem Post.

On Thursday evening, Health Ministry officials are scheduled to hold a meeting on the coronavirus with Rabbi Litzman, Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov and the WHO permanent representative in Israel, Dr. Luigi Migliorini.