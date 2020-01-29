Elections Committee Votes to Disqualify Yigal Amir’s Wife’s Party

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 7:38 am |

A man rides his bicycle near a poster demanding the release of Yigal Amir, the assassin of former Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)

The central elections committee voted Wednesday to disqualify the Free Trial party of Larissa Trembovler Amir, the wife of Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin’s assassin, Yigal Amir, from running in the March election.

The vote was unanimous, 13 to 0. The representatives of the Likud, Yemina, the Joint List, the chareidi parties and even Meretz were absent from the vote.

Labor faction chairman Itzik Shmueli told the central elections committee that the only purpose of this party is to bring about the release of Yigal Amir from his life term.

“Allowing this party to run would stain the Knesset,” Shmueli said. “He is a terrorist. He does not accept democracy, which he proved by firing three bullets in the back of the prime minister.”

But a representative of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit told the committee that there was not enough evidence to disqualify the party. The High Court will issue a final ruling on the disqualification next week.