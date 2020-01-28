Senator Dianne Feinstein Leans Toward Acquitting Trump

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 5:59 pm |

As the defense lawyers for President Trump ended their three days of arguments in the impeachment trial in the Senate, the Los Angeles Times reported that Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California became the first Democrat to suggest that she might vote to acquit him.

“Nine months left to go, the people should judge. We are a republic, we are based on the will of the people — the people should judge,” Feinstein said Tuesday. “That was my view and it still is my view.”

Despite that sentiment, the senator indicated that arguments about the president’s character left her undecided. “What changed my opinion as this went on,” she said, is a realization that “impeachment isn’t about one offense. It’s really about the character and ability and physical and mental fitness of the individual to serve the people, not themselves.”

“We’re not finished,” she replied when asked whether she would ultimately vote to acquit.