Mandelblit Submits Netanyahu Indictment to Yerushalayim Court

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7:18 am |

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit at the press conference where he announced his decision to indict Prime Minister Netanyahu on corruption charges, in Nov. 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Tuesday submitted the indictments against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to the Yerushalayim district court.

The move follows Netanyahu’s decision earlier in the day to withdraw his request for Knesset immunity.

The indictments center on three cases, Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000.

In Case 4000, the indictment revolves around allegations that the prime minister expedited regulatory changes beneficial to the Bezeq telecommunications company’s owner, Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for more positive coverage on the Walla! News website, also owned by Shaul Elovitch.

While Netanyahu was also charged with fraud and breach of trust in the Case 1000 and 2000 investigations, which revolve around allegations Netanyahu received gifts worth hundreds of thousands of shekels from several businessmen, the bribery charges in Case 4000 are the most severe.

In November Mandelblit made the decision to indict the prime minister, claiming it was his “duty to the citizens of the State.”