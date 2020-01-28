Arab League Calls Urgent on Meeting on Peace Plan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Hossam Zaki, Deputy Secretary of the Arab League. (via Twitter)

The Arab League said it will convene an urgent meeting over the weekend in response to President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, according to an AFP report.

Hossam Zaki, the pan-Arab body’s deputy secretary, told reporters that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will attend to discuss the “so-called Deal of the Century.”

The extraordinary meeting comes in reply to a Palestinian request to the League, which is headquartered in Cairo.

Meanwhile, Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi said on Channel 12 that the U.S. administration tried on Tuesday to send the text of its peace proposal plan to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Ramallah refused to accept it.