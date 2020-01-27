Russian Pardon Commission Recommends Pardon for Naama Issachar

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:50 am |

A Russian pardon commission on Monday recommended pardoning Naama Issachar, a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in the country on drug charges.

Issachar asked for a pardon on Sunday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin promised her mother last week that she will be released soon.

The pardon commission’s decision is seen as a rubber stamp ahead of an official announcement by Putin that he is to fully pardon Issachar.

The 26-year-old was arrested in April at a Moscow airport, where she was transferring en route from India to Israel. Russian authorities said more than nine grams of contraband were found in her luggage. She was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.