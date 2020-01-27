Rabbi Avraham Hakohen “Romi” Cohn to Deliver House Opening Prayer

NEW YORK -

Monday, January 27, 2020 at 3:15 pm |

Rabbi Avraham “Romi” Cohn. (screencap Wagner University)

On the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Congressman Max Rose, Member of the Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Anti-Semitism, announced that Holocaust survivor and Staten Island resident Rabbi Avraham Hakohen “Romi” Cohn will deliver the House Opening Prayer this Wednesday, January 29, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

“As we commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I’m honored to welcome Holocaust survivor and Staten Island resident Rabbi Romi Cohn to offer the opening prayer before the House of Representatives this Wednesday,” Rose said. “Rabbi Cohn’s life story is a stark and vivid reminder that not only must we never forget the Holocaust, but we must also learn the lessons from this horrific and evil period to ensure such persecution never happens again. Rabbi Cohn is truly a role model and inspiration to so many, including myself.”

Rose, the first Jewish Member of Congress from Staten Island, gave a speech before the House of Representatives earlier this month on the rising levels of anti-Semitic attacks and hate crimes across New York City, as well as his continued efforts to address this crisis.

Despite having personally witnessed the greatest evil that mankind is capable of, Romi remains hopeful, optimistic, and true to his Jewish heritage. At the age of 90, he has been and continues to be a source of tremendous inspiration to all those he encounters.