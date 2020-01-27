Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
January 27, 2020
January 27, 2020
א' שבט תש"פ
א' שבט תש"פ
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Photo Gallery of Siyum HaShas in Los Angeles, London and Montreal
Community
Photo Gallery of Siyum HaShas in Los Angeles, London and Montreal
Monday, January 27, 2020 at 6:00 pm |
א' שבט תש"פ
Monday, January 27, 2020 at 6:00 pm |
א' שבט תש"פ
Rabbi Dovid Ozeri at Siyum HaShas in Los Angeles.
Harav Binyomin Eisenberger,
shlita
, at Los Angeles Siyum HaShas.
Crowd dancing in Los Angeles at Siyum HaShas.
Rabbonim dancing at the Los Angeles Siyum HaShas.
Harav Avraham Gurwitz,
shlita
, at the Siyum HaShas in London.
Harav Pesach Frand,
shlita
, speaking at the London Siyum HaShas.
Dancing at the London Siyum HaShas.
Harav Shaul Prizent,
shlita
(Left) and Vishnitzer Rebbe of Montreal,
shlita
. (Right)
Harav Yaakov Reisman,
shita
, addressing the Montreal Siyum HaShas.
Harav David Sabak,
shlita
, speaking at the Montreal Siyum HaShas.
Dancing at the Montreal Siyum HaShas.
Partial view of the crowd at the Montreal Siyum HaShas.
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Sponsored Content