Gantz Says He Supports Trump Peace Plan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 27, 2020 at 4:01 pm |

Benny Gantz meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, January 27, 2020. (Elad Malka)

Benny Gantz with President Trump. (Elad Malka)

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz emerged from his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday with a glowing recommendation for the peace plan.

This a “significant and historic milestone indeed,” Gantz declared to reporters after a meeting with Trump that he described as “superb.”

“Immediately after the elections, I will work toward implementing it from within a stable functioning Israeli government, in tandem with the other countries in our region,” Gantz said, hewing to the stipulation he has made that he will not endorse unilateral actions in the peace process.

“I thanked the President for his profound support of Israel’s citizens and for his commitment to their security, particularly in responding to Iran and its terror proxies threatening our borders over the past few years, as well as his decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem,” Gantz said.

In addition, he said he discussed other issues with the president, including “Hezbollah and the increased activity we are witnessing on Syria’s and Lebanon’s borders,” and the captives and missing IDF soldiers held by Hamas, and “stressed that any arrangement must ensure the long-awaited return.”