Yesha Leaders to Join Netanyahu in Washington

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 4:58 pm |

The mayor of Efrat, Oded Revivi. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

Leaders of the Yesha council, the umbrella group representing the communities of Yehudah and Shomron, have accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ to join him in Washington for the launching of President Trump’s peace plan.

PM Netanyahu extended the invitation on Sunday to Yesha chairman David Elhayani, who accepted and asked if he could bring some of his colleagues, including Efrat Local Council chairman Oded Revivi, Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz and Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Shlomo Ne’eman, a Yesha spokesman told The Times of Israel.

The group will be accommodated at the same hotel as Netanyahu, where they will be able to consult with him and be briefed in real time on the discussions at the White House discussions, the spokesman said.