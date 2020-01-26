Community

Photo Gallery of Siyum Hashas in Chicago, Dallas and Denver

Harav Shmuel Dishon, shlita.
Rabbi Meir Yedid at Chicago Siyum HaShas.
Harav Asher Weiss, shlita.
Dancing at the Chicago Siyum HaShas.
Rabbi Aryeh Feigenbaum welcoming participants at the Dallas Siyum HaShas.
Spirited dancing at the Dallas Siyum HaShas.
Guest Speaker at dallas Siyum, Harav Uren Reich, shlita.
Rabbi Yerachmiel Fried beginning the fourteenth machzor in Dallas.
Special Masmidei Hasiyum Program feature with the at the Siyum in Denver.

 