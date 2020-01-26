Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
January 26, 2020
January 26, 2020
א' שבט תש"פ
א' שבט תש"פ
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Photo Gallery of Siyum Hashas in Chicago, Dallas and Denver
Community
Photo Gallery of Siyum Hashas in Chicago, Dallas and Denver
Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 6:29 pm |
כ"ט טבת תש"פ
Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 6:29 pm |
כ"ט טבת תש"פ
Harav Shmuel Dishon,
shlita
.
Rabbi Meir Yedid at Chicago Siyum HaShas.
Harav Asher Weiss,
shlita
.
Dancing at the Chicago Siyum HaShas.
Rabbi Aryeh Feigenbaum welcoming participants at the Dallas Siyum HaShas.
Spirited dancing at the Dallas Siyum HaShas.
Guest Speaker at dallas Siyum, Harav Uren Reich,
shlita
.
Rabbi Yerachmiel Fried beginning the fourteenth
machzor
in Dallas.
Special Masmidei Hasiyum Program feature with the at the Siyum in Denver.
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Sponsored Content