Likud MK to Be Charged With Bribery

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1:21 pm |

Likud MK David Bitan. (Olivier Fitoussil/Flash90)

Likud MK David Bitan, will have to face corruption charges, after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit decided to file for an indictment on Sunday.

The State Prosecutor’s Office notified Bitan of Mandelblit’s decision to indict him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. subject to a hearing to be held if Bitan requests one.

Bitan, the party’s former whip, is accused of receiving 992,000 shekels in bribes while serving as deputy mayor of Rishon Lezion and as a Knesset member.

He has denied wrongdoing.