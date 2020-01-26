Lawyers: Naama Issachar Files for Pardon

Naama Issachar, a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges, has asked for a pardon, Interfax news agency reported, citing a statement by her lawyers.
Israel has called on Russia to release Issachar.
The Kremlin said earlier that it was impossible for Issachar to be granted a presidential pardon without her first formally requesting one.
State news agency Tass reported that the request was filed following a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that she couldn’t be pardoned without making a personal appeal.
The 26-year-old was arrested in April at a Moscow airport, where she was transferring en route from India to Israel. Russian authorities said more than nine grams of contraband were found in her luggage. She was sentenced to 7½ years in prison. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu appealed to Putin to pardon Issachar.
While in Israel last week, Putin met Issachar’s mother and told her “everything will be alright.”