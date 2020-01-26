Lawyers: Naama Issachar Files for Pardon

YERUSHALAYIM (AP/Reuters) -

Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 10:58 am |

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Russian officials attend a meeting in Yerushalayim, Thursday, to discuss the release of Naama Issachar. (Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters)

Naama Issachar, a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges, has asked for a pardon, Interfax news agency reported, citing a statement by her lawyers.

Israel has called on Russia to release Issachar.

The Kremlin said earlier that it was impossible for Issachar to be granted a presidential pardon without her first formally requesting one.

State news agency Tass reported that the request was filed following a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that she couldn’t be pardoned without making a personal appeal.

The 26-year-old was arrested in April at a Moscow airport, where she was transferring en route from India to Israel. Russian authorities said more than nine grams of contraband were found in her luggage. She was sentenced to 7½ years in prison. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu appealed to Putin to pardon Issachar.

While in Israel last week, Putin met Issachar’s mother and told her “everything will be alright.”