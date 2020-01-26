Bus From New Square Overturns on Route 17

NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:16 am |

A bus carrying 20 bachurim from the Yeshiva Gedolah in New Square for a Shabbos in the mountains overturned on Route 17 near Exit 114 in the vicinity of Bloomingburg, NY around 1:30 pm on Friday, January 24.

Paramedics from Hatzalah of Bloomingburg and Kiryas Yoel rushed to the scene, and six ambulances were requested while medivac helicopters were readied on standby. 4 boys were evacuated to local hospitals where they were treated for minor injuries, according to reports from NewSquareMedia.

The New York State Police responded to the scene. The cause of the accident has not been determined.