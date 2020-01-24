Survey: Israelis Largely Satisfied With Hospital Experiences

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, January 24, 2020 at 4:43 am |

Israelis are largely satisfied with their experiences in hospitals, with 74% rating their experiences as positive. A Health Ministry study of patients and visitors at hospitals around the country between May and August of 2019 shows that hospitals overall provided the care and service patients required in order to cope with their situations.

The highest rated large medical center was Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava, where 77% of patients and visitors said they were highly satisfied with care. Sheba Hospital came in second, with 76% of patients and visitors rating it highly. At Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, 64% of patients and visitors said they were satisfied with the care.

Among visitors and patients to pediatric wings, Meir Hospital came out on top as well, with 89% rating it highly. Shaare Tzedek in Yerushalayim was highly rated by 88% of patients and visitors, while Schneider Hospital in Petach Tikvah and Ichlilov Hospital in Tel Aviv came in third, with an 81% positive rating.

This is the third time the Ministry has conducted a bi-annual satisfaction rating of major hospitals in Israel. The results were based on reviews by 11,000 patients and family members who were treated in emergency rooms or departments. In addition, 400 patients were interviewed at all 29 hospitals included in the survey.

Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman said that the latest poll showed a steady rise in the level of satisfaction Israelis had with their hospital care. “The positive reviews are the result of efforts we have made in recent years to ensure that care for patients is at the center of our efforts. The positive ratings reflect the commitment of staff to the welfare of patients, and I praise them for it.”