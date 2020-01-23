Netanyahu Lauds Soviet Sacrifice in WWII

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to inaugurate a memorial commemorating citizens and defenders of Leningrad under siege during World War Two in Yerushalayim, Thursday. (Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the Soviet “sacrifice and contribution” during World War II should not be obscured.

Netanyahu made the remarks at a ceremony dedicating a memorial for the 900-day siege of Leningrad. He highlighted that millions of Soviet residents were killed during the war.

He said: “We mustn’t for even one second blur the sacrifice and the contribution of the former Soviet Union” in defeating “the Nazi monster.”

Thursday’s ceremony was taking place ahead of a gathering of world leaders commemorating 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a guest at the ceremony, which is taking place ahead of the largest-ever gathering focused on commemorating the Holocaust and combating modern-day anti-Semitism.

Leningrad, now known as St. Petersburg, is Putin’s home town.