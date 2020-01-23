Israeli Officials: White House to Release a Statement About Mideast Peace Plan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:02 am |

President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Binymin Netanyahu in the Rose Garden of the White House in 2019. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS/File)

The White House intends to release a statement regarding President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan shortly, perhaps even in the next 24 hours, Israeli officials said Thursday afternoon.

According to a report on Channel 12, both Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will be flying to Washington next week for the Trump administration peace plan release.

The two were invited to Washington next Tuesday.

According to the report, the plan will be the best deal ever proposed to Israel, which probably includes a significant move of the border.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has begun once again to consider a release of “the ultimate deal,” even before the March elections. The plan has been in waiting almost a year, since Israel entered the endless election cycle.