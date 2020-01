Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3:10 pm |

Shimon Yehudah ben Rivka Yittel melted the hearts of those gathered at the Siyum HaShas as the story was told how he worked through his illness to make a siyum on Masechta Brachos.

Today, Thursday 26 Teves/January 23, Shimon Yehudah is undergoing serious surgery. Please say Tehillim for Shimon Yehudah ben Rivka Yittel , bsoch she’ar cholei Yisrael.