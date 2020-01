DUBAI (Reuters) -

Technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor’s secondary circuit, as officials and media visit the site, near Arak, 150 miles southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Dec. 23, 2019. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

Exiting the 2015 nuclear deal is one of Iran‘s options, the Iranian president’s chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

“It was discussed that it’s possible some may take Iran‘s file to the [U.N.] Security Council … If this happens we will take tougher decisions such as leaving the nuclear deal,” said Vaezi, adding that President Hassan Rouhani had previously raised the possibility in a letter to the European powers.