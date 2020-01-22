Officers Honored for Arrest of Monsey Stabber on Chanukah

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 3:50 am |

Rockland legislator Aron Wieder speaks at the award ceremony in Rockland County, Tuesday.

An award ceremony was held Tuesday in Rockland County for the two police officers who handled with professionalism the arrest of the suspect in the Monsey stabbing on Chanukah.

NYPD officers David Radziwon and Russell Mattera were presented with six awards from different agencies, including the distinguished service award – Rockland Legislature’s highest honor.

The men captured Grafton Thomas during a traffic stop in Harlem, just after police say he fled the scene. Thomas allegedly slashed six people with a machete.

Grafton Thomas pleaded not guilty last week to attempted murder and other charges.

The police officers with Harav Chaim Leibish Rottenberg, the Kossoner Rebbe of Forshay, in whose beis medrash the stabbing occurred.

The event was organized by Leg. Aron Wieder and attended by officials from the county, Town of Ramapo and more.

“It was a privilege to deliver the highest honor the Rockland County Legislature can award to these two brave officers,” wrote Wieder. “We are grateful you apprehended the terrorist after he committed his heinous crimes. Thank you for putting your life on the line day in and day out for all of us.”