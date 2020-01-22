Macron in Israel: France “Inflexible” Over Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 6:47 am |

President Reuven Rivlin (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before delivering a joint statement at the President’s residence in Yerushalayim, Wednesday. (Atef Safadi/Pool via Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France will be inflexible about Iran’s nuclear ambitions and that his country is determined Tehran will never acquire nuclear weapons.

“In the current context, France is determined that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, but also that we avoid all military escalation in the region,” Macron said.

Macron made the comments in Yerushalayim after meeting Prime Minister Binymain Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin ahead of commemorations marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz.