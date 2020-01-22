Goldin Family: Don’t Release Terrorists’ Bodies Until Hadar, Hy”d, Comes Home

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 4:11 am |

Hamas members stand guard outside a mural depicting a prison cell holding Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, Hy”d, captive in Gaza City, in 2015. (Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)

Leah and Simcha Goldin, parents of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, Hy”d, on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett not to release the bodies of three terrorists who were shot trying to cross the Gaza border fence Tuesday night. In a letter to Netanyahu’s military advisor and to Bennett, the family said that the fact that the terrorists were teens should not be seen as a cause to return the bodies to Gaza until the remains of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, Hy”d, are returned to Israel.

The letter calls on the government to fulfill a Cabinet decision not to return the bodies of terrorists to Gaza until the Israelis are released. “Despite the Cabinet decision, and despite the promises of Netanyahu, Bennett and others, Israel has released the bodies of terrorists in some situations. We want to remind them that Hamas is still holding Hadar and Oron, along with civilians Avram Mengistu and Hisham Shabin a-Seid.”

The terrorists were killed Tuesday night when they tried to cross the Gaza border fence near the Kissufim Crossing. Soldiers received an alert that the fence had been breached and chased the terrorists, who threw a firebomb at them. Soldiers opened fire and eliminated the terrorists. No Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident.