IDF Opens Fire on Gaza Infiltrators

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 7:24 pm |

IDF soldiers opened fire on three Palestinians who threw an explosive at them after being caught infiltrating the Gaza border on Tuesday night.

B’chasdei shamayim, none of the soldiers were hurt in the incident, which took place near Kibbutz Kissufim.

There were unconfirmed media reports that all three were killed. At least one of the Palestinians was hit, but no details on their condition were confirmed.

“IDF troops were called to the scene, closed off the area and began searching for the suspects, who threw an explosive device or grenade at the soldiers,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The soldiers opened fire at the suspects, and a hit was confirmed. There was no threat presented to the [nearby] communities,” the military added.