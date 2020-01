BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 3:03 pm |

Councilman Chaim Deutsch, during an interview in Hamoduia’s office last July. (Yitzy Engel/Hamodia)

New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch filed Tuesday to run for U.S. Congress in New York’s 9th District.

Deutsch is one of several Democrats who will try to unseat incumbent Yvette Clark in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Deutsch’s City Council term is scheduled to end in 2021, when term limited will prohibit him from running for that seat again.