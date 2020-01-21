Want up-to-the-
January 21, 2020
January 21, 2020
כ"ד טבת תש"פ
כ"ד טבת תש"פ
Regional
Boro Park Scammer Arrested
Regional
Boro Park Scammer Arrested
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12:23 pm
כ"ד טבת תש"פ
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12:23 pm |
כ"ד טבת תש"פ
Shomrim assisted the NYPD in arresting a man who scammed drivers in Boro Park. The man would double -park, and after drivers passed him, he would claim they had hit his arm, and demand cash or threaten to call 911.
