BD”E: 11-Year-Old Girl Killed in Kensington Fire

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 3:35 am |

The blaze on Monday night. (BoroPark24.com)

A 11-year-old Jewish girl, Shirr Teved, a”h, was tragically killed late on Monday night, after a two alarm fire broke out in her house on Ocean Parkway.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call of a fire inside of 761 Ocean Parkway, near Foster Ave. Upon extinguishing the fire by FDNY personnel, they discovered an 11-year-old girl inside of the location unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded and transported her to the Maimonides Medical Center where doctors tried to save her life, but unfortunately they were forced to declare her dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

A firefighter who was injured was taken by EMS to Cornell Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.