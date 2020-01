YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 20, 2020 at 3:50 pm |

Two Israelis were lightly injured on Monday night as their car was targeted by rock-throwing Palestinians in Gush Etzion, according to media reports.

A 50-year-old man and his 22-year-old daughter were taken to Yerushalayim’s Shaarei Tzedek hospital following the incident, which occurred near the village of Tuqu’ in Gush Etzion, south of the capital.

The car they were traveling in was also reportedly damaged.