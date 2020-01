YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 20, 2020 at 3:25 pm |

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argama (Flash90/File)

The Israeli security service Shin Bet prevented more than 560 “significant” terror attacks during the year 2019, its chief Nadav Argaman said on Monday.

During an awards ceremony sponsored by the Prime Minister’s Office and attended by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏, Argaman said that they had thwarted 10 suicide bombings, four kidnapping plots, and more than 300 shooting attacks.

Operatives who performed outstandingly in six key operations were given awards.