PA Newspaper: Terror Attack Needed to Break Up Holocaust Ceremony

Dozens of world leaders will be in Yerushalayim Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp – and the Palestinian Authority is uncomfortable with the idea of so many world leaders coming to Israel to affirm a stand against anti-Semitism. What to do? According to commentator Yahya Rabak, writing in the official newspaper of the Palestinian Authority, a terror attack will solve the problem. “One shot fired will ruin the ceremony, and one dead body will cancel the ceremony,” Rabak wrote Monday in Al Hayat-al Jadida, according to Palestinian Media Watch.

A terror attack would be appropriate, according to Rabak, to bring attention to the “Palestinian holocaust that Israel is still conducting. Palestinians are likely to resist this event, because Yerushalayim belongs to them.” This will lead to violence and unrest, and to prevent that, the ceremony must be halted – and halted it can be, with injuries or even deaths.

“Israel is planning this event with great care in occupied Yerushalayim, and as usual world leaders will participate in the event, since the Jewish Holocaust was so terrible,” Rabak wrote. “But the Palestinian holocaust that Israel is conducting is seen as a simple matter, even a good thing. Clearly the Palestinians will not accept this, because it is their city, despite what Trump says and whether he gives it to Israel in his deal of the century. One shot fired will ruin the ceremony, and one dead body will cancel the ceremony,” he wrote.