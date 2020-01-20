Want up-to-the-
January 20, 2020
January 20, 2020
כ"ג טבת תש"פ
כ"ג טבת תש"פ
Community
Community Leaders Commemorate MLK Day at Masbia
Community
Community Leaders Commemorate MLK Day at Masbia
Monday, January 20, 2020 at 5:39 pm
כ"ג טבת תש"פ
Monday, January 20, 2020 at 5:39 pm |
כ"ג טבת תש"פ
Avi Greenstein, CEO of Boro Park Jewish community Council, speaking Monday at the Masbia soup kitchen/food pantry in Boro Park.
Jewish, black, and Hispanic leaders commemorated Martin Luther King Day at Masbia. Participants stocked shelves, and Masbia announced the creation of a portal on its website where people can donate items to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, at
masbia.org/puertorico.
(Benjamin Kanter)
Pastor Gil Monrose (Benjamin Kanter)
NYPD Deputy Chief Inspector Charles Scholl (Benjamin Kanter)
City Councilman Kalman Yeger (Benjamin Kanter)
State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein (Benjamin Kanter)
Rockland County Legislator Aron Wieder (Benjamin Kanter)
