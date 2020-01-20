Deal to Free Issachar Reportedly Almost Done

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 20, 2020 at 4:07 pm |

Israel and Russia are close to finalizing a deal for the release of Naama Issachar, an Israeli whose imprisonment on drug charges has become a cause celebre, on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Yerushalayim.

An agreement has been reached in principle but details are still being worked out, Israeli Channels 12 and 13 reported Monday night.

In return for Putin’s pardon, Israel will take steps to resolve an ongoing dispute with Moscow over the status of Russian Orthodox Church property in Yerushalayim, Channel 13 said.