Chesed Shel Emes Holds Shiurim on Kavod Hameis

The Chesed Shel Emes organization held shiurim on kavod hameis for its members, last Wednesday in Williamsburg and Sunday in Boro Park. Speakers included Harav Yecheil Steinmetz, Rabbi Naftuli Reiner, Mendy Rosenberg, Meyer Hersh Berger and Chaim Shia Miller.