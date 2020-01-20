Want up-to-the-
Community
Chesed Shel Emes Holds Shiurim on Kavod Hameis
Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1:29 pm |
כ"ג טבת תש"פ
The Chesed Shel Emes organization held
shiurim
on
kavod hameis
for its members, last Wednesday in Williamsburg and Sunday in Boro Park. Speakers included Harav Yecheil Steinmetz, Rabbi Naftuli Reiner, Mendy Rosenberg, Meyer Hersh Berger and Chaim Shia Miller.
