Chaveirim of Rockland Appreciation Dinner

All photos courtesy of Chaveirim of Rockland.

Search and Rescue Team, led by Moshe Jacobowitz.
State Sen. David Carlucci
Honoring the top responders.
Honoring Chaveirim’s top two responders, Yehuda Gutman and Yossi Holczler.
Rabbi David Farkash
Service Award of the Year presented to Beri Eisenbach.
Harav Chaim Leibish Rottenberg
Rabbi YY Jacobson
Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht
Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel
