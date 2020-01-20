Blue and White MK: Don’t Be Fooled, We Are in Favor of Disengagement

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:36 am |

The Jordan Valley overlooking the Kinneret. (wik)

Media reports quoting party insiders Monday said that Blue and White was planning to appeal to rightwing voters in order to put itself over the top in the March elections, in the hope that it could woo “soft” Likud voters to its side. But voters were getting the wrong impression, Blue and White MK Yael German told Army Radio Monday – and in the interest of honest politics, she set the record straight, stressing that Blue and White’s agenda was anything but rightwing.

Among other things, Blue and White is in favor of annexing the Jordan Valley, according to media reports, but actually the opposite is true, German said. “We are not talking about annexation, I don’t know where that came from. In fact we are talking about an arrangement based on a disengagement from the Jordan Valley. This is clearly written in our party platform. People are apparently finding what they want in the platform.”

Arutz Sheva quoted Blue and White as saying that the party was especially interested in reaching Religious Zionist voters – such as those who live in Yehudah and Shomron. Yemina, which includes Rafi Peretz and Betzalel Smotrich, “represents just a small number of Religious Zionist voters,” the party said in a statement. “We see the group as an important one strategically for us, and many among them are seeking a new political home with the values and proper democratic path that exemplifies Blue and White,” the statement added.