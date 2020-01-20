BD”E: Noted Posek Harav Pesach Eliyahu Falk, Zt”l, of Gateshead

LONDON -

Monday, January 20, 2020 at 5:28 am |

Harav Falk, zt”l.

The Gateshead community, and Jews further abroad, were plunged into mourning with the sudden petirah of Hagaon Harav Pesach Eliyahu Falk, zt”l, world-renowned posek, on Monday morning.

He was 77 at his petirah.

Harav Falk still delivered his regular shiurim on Sunday, in the Gateshead yeshivah and seminary, and suffered a massive heart attack on Monday.

He is known for his famous sefarim on many facets of halachah, notably Oz V’hadar Levushah, and in English, Modesty: An Adornment for Life, on hilchos tznius; She’eilos U’teshuvos Machazeh Eliyahu, his halachic responsa; and Zachor V’Shamor, on hilchos Shabbos. He is also renowned for his noted shiurim.

The levayah will be held later Monday in Gateshead, with kevurah in Yerushalayim, on Har Hamenuchos.

Yehi zichro baruch.