Service Restored on A,C,D Lines Following Manhattan Water-Main Break

NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1:35 pm |

Service has been restored on the A, C and D subway lines, following a water-main break Sunday morning at 103rd Street and Central Park West in Manhattan.

The break occurred at 7:50 a.m., according to a statement by Sally Librera, MTA New York City Transit Senior Vice President of Subways, “and the water had risen above the third rail, creating hazardous operating conditions and requiring removal of power” from tracks on the A, C and D lines from 59 St-Columbus Circle to 125 St .

Service was restored at 12:13 p.m., with residual delays.

A water-main break last Monday near Lincoln Center caused subway disruptions to the 1,2, and 3 lines.

“We hope this latest incident will spur quicker shut-off response times by the city and a review of its aging system in hopes of avoiding similar situations moving forward,” said Librera.

A test train runs shortly before noon. (Marc A. Hermann/MTA NYCT)

