Report: Trump Might Roll Out Peace Plan in Coming Days

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 4:02 pm |

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One Sunday, as he departs West Palm Beach, Florida. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

The “deal of the century” could be unveiled very soon – more specifically, before Israeli elections on March 2, Channel 13 correspondent Barak Ravid reported on Sunday night.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been meeting with Jared Kushner and his Mideast peace team to decide whether now is the right time to roll out the peace plan, according to the report.

Trump’s decision will take into account a range of factors, including the course of the impeachment trial, his and Kushner’s meetings at Davos this week with world leaders; and further meetings later this week between Kushner and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chair Benny Gantz in Yerushalayim.

Although the authors of the plan have cautioned that it will call on Israelis as well as Palestinians to make difficult concessions, Netanyahu is said to be in favor of releasing it before the elections, while Gantz opposes doing so on the grounds it would interfere with the vote, according to the report.