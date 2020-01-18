Bennett Issues Restraining Order Against ‘Leftist Anarchists’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 6:08 pm |

Palestinians burn tires during a protest against the security fence near the village of Bilin, near Ramallah. (Flash90 , File)

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Motzoei Shabbos ordered the IDF’s Central Command, Shin Bet and Israel Police to issue restraining orders banning anarchist leftist activists from Yehudah and Shomron.

Until now, such orders have only been issued against Jewish “price tag” activists; now, activities of similarly acting leftists will also be dealt with. This marks the first time that the Defense Ministry has determined that injunctions can be used against leftwing activists.

These radical leftist activists belong to an organization called “Anarchists Against Borders,” and they act weekly, mostly in coordination with Palestinian Authority activists and other extreme leftist organizations, to carry out violent provocative acts in Yehudah and Shomron in four key locations: Bilin, Nilin, Kafr Qaddum and Nabi Salah.

According to information recently presented to Bennett, the violent incidents aim to spark anger and lead to collateral damage as well as harm to IDF soldiers, and they significantly harm Israel’s public relations around the world.

Therefore, Bennett instructed the IDF and the Shin Bet to issue restraining orders against members of the group, including against extreme radical leftist activist Jonathan Pollak, who is currently in detention after a complaint was filed claiming he harmed IDF soldiers. In addition, and until the order is implemented, security forces have been ordered to respond harshly against such activities, quickly disperse protests, and minimize injury to IDF soldiers.

“It’s time to stop these anarchists’ cheap provocations and act harshly against homegrown enemies. The circus is over,” Bennett said.