Boro Park: NYPD Officer Shouts Curse at Jews Returning From Tisch

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:42 am |

A busy street in Boro Park. (Nati Shohat/Flash90).

This past Leil Shabbos, a Chassidic father and his 17-year-old son were walking home after attending a tisch, and as they were at the intersection of 15th Avenue and 50th Street, a police car passed by and the officer who was driving rolled down his window and yelled a curse at them. The officer laughed and drove off, leaving them shocked and stunned.

The family raised this incident with Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, to ensure that it is addressed in a professional and swift manner. The family was terrified, but were willing to come forward so this anti-Semitic act is addressed and the individual involved is held responsible for his actions.

“I have so much respect for NYC’s Finest, but sometimes things like this happen. This incident must be thoroughly investigated by senior officials in the NYPD. With anti-Semitism reaching unprecedented levels, we can’t allow any form of hate to be tolerated,” said Hikind.