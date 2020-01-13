New Right to Run Alone; Talks for Peretz-Smotrich-Ben-Gvir Unity Continue

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:43 am |

Minister Naftali Bennett. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The New Right party announced on Monday it will not join any other faction in the upcoming elections and will run alone.

In a statement, the party said that it is the only way to ensure a broader rightwing victory.

“This is the only chance for the rightwing bloc to achieve a 61-MK majority in the Knesset,” said a statement made by the party.

The party said that it will work on siphoning votes from the Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White parties.

Meanwhile, talks continue between the Jewish Home and the Otzma Yehudit parties’ leadership, with Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich, who represents the National Union party, said to be close to an agreement to join the list with Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir. A final decision on unity between the parties is expected by Monday evening.