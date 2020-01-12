Rockland Chaveirim Mobile Command Center Is Now Palisades Police HQ

Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 12:15 pm |

Palisades Parkway Police are using a mobile command center from Chaveirim of Rockland County, after a fire earlier this month at police headquarters.

The January 1 fire destroyed the interior of police headquarters. Police had since been using a mobile command center from the county, but last week, the county said it needed the command center back. Rabbi Abe Friedman, chaplain of the New Jersey State Police and Palisades Parkway Police, reached out to Yossi Margaretten, coordinator of Chaveirim of Rockland County, for help.

Chaveirim’s mobile command center is now functioning as temporary police headquarters.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com