Kinneret Just Two Meters Away From Full Level

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:57 am |

A view of Lake Kinneret. (Isaac Harari/Flash90)

Officials are very optimistic that the end of the rainy season on Pesach will see a full Kinneret. Israel’s largest freshwater lake rose ten centimeters since Friday, as the remain of last week’s major storm continued dropping precipitation on parts of Israel.

Since November, the Kinneret has risen 1.04 meters, baruch Hashem, and needs an additional 2.06 meters for a full lake. Meanwhile, the streams and rivers in the north continue to flow with great strength, and much of that water will eventually end up in the Kinneret as well.

Officials believe that another one or two major storms such as the country experienced in recent weeks will be sufficient to ensure a full Kinneret.

Those storms are unlikely this week, though. Rain is expected on Sunday night and Monday, but will not fall with the force that Israelis have become used to. The rest of the week is set to be pleasant with rising temperatures, with forecasters saying that the next round of rain is due next weekend.