Iranian Protesters Decline to Trample U.S., Israeli Flags

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 12:47 pm |

Trampling on American and Israeli flags has been customary at Iranian pro-government demonstrations, but anti-government protesters declined to do so in the latest round of protests.

A video showed a crowd of several hundred at a university in Iran walking around large U.S. and Israeli flags that had been laid down in the path of a march held in the wake of the downing of an airliner in which many Iranians were killed.

Those who did trample the flags were criticized by other protesters, according to Haaretz daily newspaper. It did not say at which university the incident took place.

“They are lying that our enemy is America; our enemy is right here,” chanted some protesters in Tehran, according to Reuters.