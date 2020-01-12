Bnei Brak Public Transportation to Be Expanded

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 8:54 am |

A bird’s-eye view of Bnei Brak. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

New bus terminals, public transportation lanes, and more frequent service will soon be coming to Bnei Brak. On a visit to the city, Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich promised improvements that will make it easier for city residents to get around in town and outside the city.

Smotrich met with the city’s leaders, discussing the issues in public transportation. Bnei Brak is one of the most congested cities in the center of the country, and construction of the Tel Aviv area light rail system has closed lanes on some of the city’s main streets, choking traffic especially during rush hour. The solutions that Smotrich proposed are designed to clear lanes for buses, ensuring that public transportation users are able to get where they need to go in as reasonable a time as possible.

“I am happy I was able to meet with city leaders in order to give a major push to public transportation in a city that needs it. Bnei Brak residents are among the most frequent users of public transportation in the region, and I hope that other areas in Israel will follow the city’s example and use public transportation more often,” said Smotrich.