IDF Informs Terrorists’ Families of Home Demolitions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 6:16 pm |

Israeli forces demolish the house of a terrorist, in 2019. (Reuters/Mussa Qawasma)

The IDF on Friday informed the families of several additional members of the gang that planned and executed the murder of Dvir Sorek, Hy”d, that their homes are to be demolished. The three terrorists helped plan the murder at the Danny Spring in August of last year.

Dvir Sorek, Hy”d, was a 19-year-old hesder yeshivah student murdered in the terror stabbing attack. He was a talmid at the Machanayim Hesder Yeshivah in Migdal Oz in his first year of yeshivah and set to be inducted in the IDF next year. His murder, during the height of the election campaign, raised the ire of politicians across the political spectrum, with many demanding that the death penalty be imposed on the terrorists.

The IDF also informed the family of Ahmed Konba, a member of the gang that murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d, that their home is to be demolished. Rabbi Shevach was murdered in January 2018 in a drive-by shooting near Chavat Gilad in central Shomron. The house had actually been demolished previously, but the family began rebuilding it.