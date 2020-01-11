BD’E — Rebbitzen Rachel Sternbuch, a”h

BROOKLYN -

With sadness Hamodia reports the petirah of Rebbitzen Rochel Sternbuch, on Shabbos morning in Eretz Yisrael at the age of 92. Rebbitzen Sternbuch was the wife of Harav Dov, who was niftar this past Tuesday.

She was born in Gateshead to Reb Alexander Ziskind and Dina Elinson, and was a niece of the Manchester Rosh Yeshiva, zt”l. She married her esteemed husband 72 years ago when Rav Dov was a talmid of Rav Moshe Schneider’s yeshiva in London, and they moved to Gateshead where he joined the Gatehead Kollel. He taught in the Gateshead Seminary for decades, while his eishes chaver raised their seven children. They moved to Bnei Brak 12 years ago.

Rebbitzen Sternbuch is survived by her brothers, Rabbi Yitzchak Elinson and Rabbi Chaim Elinson, who both reside in Eretz Yisrael, and her sister Mrs. Esther Gerber of London. Her children include Mrs. Judy Shachar, wife of Harav Berel Shachar, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Edison, Rabbi Asher Sternbuch of London, Rabbi Naftoli Sternbuch of Toronto, Rabbi Alexander Sternbuch of Bnei Brak, Rabbi Shlomo Sternbuch of Manchester, Mrs. Chana Lercher, wife of Harav Elimelech Lercher of Yeshiva Tiferes Elimelech of Brooklyn, and Rabbi Eliyahu Sternbuch of Bensonhurst in Brooklyn.

Tehi zichrah baruch.