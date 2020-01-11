BD”E: Rabbi Avraham Yosef Leizerson, Z”l

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 6:30 pm |

Rabbi Leizerson speaks at an Agudah convention.

A large crowd took part Motzoei Shabbos in the levayah of veteran askan Rabbi Avraham Yosef Leizerson, z”l, Chairman of the Chinuch Atzmai in Eretz Yisrael, who was niftar on Shabbos after an illness. He was 77 at his passing.

Reb Avraham Yosef was born in Teves 5703/1943, to his father, Hagaon Harav Simcha Bunim Leizerson, zt”l, one of the outstanding talmidei chachamim in Yeshivas Sfas Emes in Yerushalayim, and Rebbetzin Rochel, a”h, who was the daughter of Harav Chaim Leib Auerbach, zt”l – a sister of Posek Hador Hagaon Harav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, zt”l. He was orphaned from his father at a young age; Harav Simcha Bunim was niftar at the age of just 27. His mother raised the children alone.

As a bachur, he learned in Yeshivas Beis Meir and later in Yeshivas Slabodka.

Rabbi Leizerson speaks at an election campaign for Agudas Yisrael.

Over the years, he forged a very close connection with many Gedolei Yisrael, notably his uncle Harav Shlomo Zalman, and was very active in all the Agudas Yisrael askanus. For many decades, Rabbi Leizerson traveled to America to attend the Agudah convention.

He served as an Agudas Yisrael council member in Yerushalayim as well as MK. Rabbi Leizerson would wage the battles of the Gedolei Yisrael ignoring any deterrence. He served as Chairman of the Chinuch Atzmai for many years.

In recent years, he was weakened and hospitalized several times. He was hospitalized on Chanukah with an infection and was suddenly niftar on Shabbos.

The levayah, attended by many Gedolei Yisrael, was held to Har Hamenuchos.

Rabbi Leizerson is survived by, lhbch”l, his wife, a son, Harav Simcha Bunim and daughter Mrs. Leah Kryman.

Yehi zichro baruch.