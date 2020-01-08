U.K. Police Make Six Arrests Over Labour Party Anti-Semitism Claims

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 6:34 am |

Anti-Semitic graffiti on a Jewish-owned business in London, last month. (Oliver Cooper)

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed Wednesday that police have made six arrests over anti-Semitism claims, The Sun reported.

The police commissioner confirmed that prosecutors are now discussing whether to bring charges against five people as part of a huge investigation into alleged Jewish hatred in the Labour party – as The Sun revealed in December.

The arrests come after the LBC radio station passed a dossier of evidence to the police back in 2018.

Details of 45 cases of alleged anti-Semitism in the Labour party were outlined in the files as leader Jeremy Corbyn was accused of failing to get a grip on the crisis in his party. Corbyn has been accused of not doing enough to tackle anti-Semitism in Labour.

Prosecutors are still considering whether to charge, release or order police to gather more evidence before making a final decision.

Police have raided properties in Birmingham, London, Kent and Yorkshire during the investigation.

Ms. Cressida told LBC host Nick Ferrari on Wednesday morning, “It is a very complex crime type, to be honest – there is a lot for them to look at and a lot for them to consider as to whether there is either sufficient evidence to charge and whether it is in the public interest so to do.”

Reports in 2018 suggested the documents included details of 45 cases, including one which allegedly read: “We shall rid the Jews who are a cancer on us all.”

Three arrests were revealed last March – including one former Labour council candidate.

Roy Smart and two other former Labour members were quizzed over claims they published or produced hate material.

Smart, 50, was selected to stand in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, for last 2018’s local elections but was removed as a candidate following anti-Semitism allegations.

Patricia Sheerin, 72, from Wandsworth, South London, and a Birmingham man in his 50s were also arrested.

All three were released as investigations continue.

It is understood they were then disciplined by Labour and are no longer party members.

The Labour Party has previously welcomed the police investigation and said, “Anti-Semitism has no place in our society and we are committed to challenging and campaigning against it in all its forms.”