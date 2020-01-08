Trump Speaks Following Iranian Attack on Iraqi Base

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:45 am |

President Donald Trump delivers a statement about Iran flanked by U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Vice President Mike Pence and military leaders in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Wednesday. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

President Donald Trump just addressed the nation, regarding Iran’s airstrike Tuesday night on a base in Iraq.

He began his remarks by saying that as long as he is president, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

He said there were no casualties. He said he is increasing sanctions on Iran.

“Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatened s the civilized world. We will never let that happen.”

He called Qasem Soleimani “the world’s top terrorist,” who “was planning new attacks on American targets, but we stopped him … he should have been terminated long ago … by removing Soleimani we [sent a] message to terrorists, if you value you own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people.”

Trump blasted the Iranian nuclear deal signed by President barack Obama, saying, “Iran’s hostility increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal” was signed, that Iran went on a “terror spree funded by the money from the deal,” and that the missles fired Tuesday night were “paid for by the funds made available the last administration.”

He said “Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism,” and called for support from other nations, in breaking away from the Iran nuclear deal, including the U.K., Germany and China.

The president said the nations must “work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place,” and that he will Ask NATO to become “much more involved in the middle east process.”

Trump said “we are independent and we do not need Middle East oil.”

To the Iranian regime he said, “Your campaign of terror murder mayhem will not be tolerated any longer.”

And finally, “to the people and leaders of Iran – we want you to have a future, and a, great future – one that you deserve … the United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”

This is a breaking news alert. Check back soon for a full article